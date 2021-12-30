Pulse Picks: 5 best new Ghanaian artistes of 2021

As the year draws to a close, we bring you the best five new artistes of 2021.

Black Sherif

Black Sherif is a famous Ghanaian singer who has undoubtedly had the best years in a young career. He began his career as a dancer but later switched to singing more.

Black Sherif rose to prominence in 2021 after posting the “First Sermon” freestyle that went viral. He followed up with a music video of the song. Since then, he has had tremendous success in his career. The release of his “First Sermon” and “Second Sermon” amassed over 10 million views on YouTube and have become two of the most aired and streamed songs in the country and beyond.

Black Sherif has featured a couple of Ghanaian acts, including Amerado, Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog and many others. His collaboration with Nigeria’s Burna Boy is in the pipeline.

Black Sherif has performed at many concerts in Ghana. He recently performed at the 2021 MTN FA Cup final match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Ashanti Gold SC and the “Live With Medikal” concert.

Additionally, Black Sherif is currently the ambassador for MultiChoice HD Decoders.

Camidoh

Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, known on stage as Camidoh, is one of the best new acts in Ghana in 2021. Camidoh has treated fans to great music.

The Crux Global / MOVES Recordings artiste has released singles that have won the hearts of many Ghanaians with splendid compositions and his soothing voice. ‘Sugarcane’, ’04: 04’, ‘Top Boy’, ‘Available’ and ‘Dance With You’ are among the hit songs Camidoh released in 2021.

Almost all his songs came with their visuals. ‘Dance With You’ featuring Kwesi Arthur and ‘Available’ featuring Eugy have over 220,000 and 115,000 views on YouTube, respectively.

Camidoh has graced the stages of many concerts in Ghana like the VGMA Xperience Concert, Ghana Party in the Park, EA Awards and others. Camidoh is currently the brand ambassador for Ololo Express.

Jay Bahd

Jay Bahd, whose real name is Jackson Kwadwo Bawuah, is a Kumasi-based hip-hop artiste songwriter and drill star. He is one of the breakthrough acts under the year in review and gradually cementing his place in music.

Jay Bahd churned out a couple of songs, but ‘Condemn’ remains his breakthrough song despite delivering a verse on ‘Sore’, which features colleagues Yaw Tog, O’kenneth, City Boy, and Reggie.

‘Y3 Y3 Dom,’ ‘Abontean’, and ‘See no Evile’ are all songs by Jay Bahd in the year. He has shot music videos for most of his songs are doing quite well on Youtube. ‘Y3 Y3 Dom’ has over 1.5 million views already and ‘See no Evile’ hovering around 100,000 views.

Jay Bahd has performed at events like the Independence Champagne Spray in Kumasi, “Ghana to the World”, ‘9 OVER 9 SUMMER JAM,’ etc.

Okese1

Afrane Frank, known by the stage name Okese1, is a Ghanaian rapper and hip-hop musician. Okese1 came primarily to try his hands on music without knowing his songs will be heard and danced to all over the country. He is one of the consistent new acts.

Okese1 has released songs loved by the youth, especially those in the ghetto. ‘Na Today’ is what has made him who he is today in the Ghanaian music industry. After that, he has authored songs like ‘Ayeyie’, ‘Emuva’, Ye Wo Ly’, ‘Are you Okay,’ among others are all his records.

‘Na Today’ has accrued more than 1.1 million views on YouTube.

Aside from that, songs like ‘Ye Wo Ly’ has over 100,000 views.

Okese1 has performed at the Ghana Music Awards UK and Fameye’s Live Family Concert in Bogoso.

Kwame Yogot

Kwame Yogot has been in the Ghanaian music scene for a while, but 2021 has been a blissful year for him. The Ghanaian rapper gained prominence after so many years of trying.

Kwame Yogot has authored so many songs in 2021, but his record with Kuami Eugene titled ‘Bibii Besi’ is what did the magic for him. ‘Oh Ah’ and ‘Bitter Sweet’ are all top songs of Kwame Yogot, released this year.

‘Bibii Besi’ has caught the eyes of over 2.2 million people on Youtube alone. He has featured acts like Kweku Flick and Kuami Eugene.