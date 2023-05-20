ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Seun Kuti’s Spain concert in jeopardy after arrest

Inemesit Udodiong

With the artist currently in police detention, his scheduled performance is most likely on hold.

Seun Kuti is currently in police detention[LSPC]
Seun Kuti is currently in police detention[LSPC]

Recommended articles

According to Sahara Reporters, the Afrobeat musician was scheduled to perform in Majorca, Spain, today, May 20, 2023.

However, this appears to be on hold, with the singer in police detention for an extra four days following an extension to facilitate further investigation into his case.

Kuti was arrested after turning himself in for assaulting a police officer in uniform on the Third Mainland Bridge on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
Seun Kuti [LSPC]
Seun Kuti [LSPC] Pulse Nigeria

In the viral video, the singer is seen repeatedly yelling at the officer, before hitting him in the face.

Shortly after the video surfaced on social media, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba put out a statement ordering for the arrest of the musician.

"The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was later arraigned in court for allegedly assaulting a police officer, an offence contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act.

Kuti remains in police custody until May 23, 2023.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Sheriff

Black Sherrif gifted two cars after emerging VGMA Artiste of the Year

Joana Gyan

Keche Andrew congratulates wife on winning NDC parliamentary slot for Amenfi Central

Efya performs in Girl Talk concert

Efya bids to break world longest song record; calls for backup from other artists

Fantana

I was bullied by Ghanaians, so I proved myself - Fatana