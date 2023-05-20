Seun Kuti’s Spain concert in jeopardy after arrest

According to Sahara Reporters, the Afrobeat musician was scheduled to perform in Majorca, Spain, today, May 20, 2023.

However, this appears to be on hold, with the singer in police detention for an extra four days following an extension to facilitate further investigation into his case.

Kuti was arrested after turning himself in for assaulting a police officer in uniform on the Third Mainland Bridge on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

In the viral video, the singer is seen repeatedly yelling at the officer, before hitting him in the face.

Shortly after the video surfaced on social media, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba put out a statement ordering for the arrest of the musician.

"The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly,” the statement read.

He was later arraigned in court for allegedly assaulting a police officer, an offence contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act.