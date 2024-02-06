Shatta Wale schools Grammy losers on how to manage the painful loss

Shatta Wale has never been to the Grammys before but as an artiste, he has years of experience in losing awards, hence, he emphasized that within the industry, many individuals would inevitably experience the sting of being overlooked.

He stated, "If you want to learn how to become an award-winning artist in this music industry, you must be ready to face moments of sorrow because there will be times when you'll shed tears.

It's a painful experience when you've put in so much effort and dedication, yet recognition eludes you. Life is a series of choices, and you have the power to make your own."

Shatta Wale's comments follow the conclusion of the 66th Grammy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles, where numerous artists both triumphed and faced defeat in various categories.

One of the most unexpected outcomes was the victory of "Water" by Tyla, a relatively lesser-known artist, in the newly introduced "Best African Music Performance" category. This decision surprised many as Tyla triumphed over Nigerian heavyweights like Davido, Asake, and Ayra Starr.