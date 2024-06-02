TGMA 2024: Stonebwoy, King Promise, Davido, more grab awards; see list of winners

ADVERTISEMENT
The 25th edition of the annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards has seen Stonebwoy, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Kofi Kinaata, among others receiving awards in various categories.

This prestigious event, considered the biggest night in Ghanaian music, happened at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

The night was filled with performances by notable artists, such as King Paluta, Efya Nokturnal, and Kuami Eugene.

The show, held on June 1st, 2024, was hosted by Chris Atoh and Naa Ashorkor and saw Legendary Highlife artiste Amakye Dede receiving a lifetime award that saw other acts performing his songs to celebrate him before he mounted the stage.

Other notable winners included Amerado, who won Best Highlife Song of the Year, and Davido, who was adjudged African Artist of the Year. See the list of all the winners below and continue refreshing this page as we keep updating it.

Unsung Artiste of the Year

  • Kasar
  • Lali X Lola
  • Keeny Ice
  • Kwesi Amewuga ------ Winner
  • Seven Kizs
  • Alaptawan

Best Hiplife Song

  • 'Insha Allah' – Okyeame Kwame ft. King Paluta
  • 'M'asesa' – Jay Bahd ft. Kweku DMC, SkyFace SDW
  • 'Oh My Linda' – Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O'Kenneth, Kweku DMC
  • 'Twatis' – Oseikrom Sikana ft. Kwaku Smoke
  • 'Y'ahite Remix' – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene ------------- Winner
  • 'Eny3 Nwanwa' – Guru

Best Gospel Song

  • 'Tears of Joy' – Patience Nyarko
  • 'Anuonyam' – Mabel Okyere
  • 'Aseda' – Nacee ------------------- Winner
  • 'Kaafo' – Perez Muzik
  • 'Mo' – Piesie Esther
  • '100%' – Scott Evans
  • 'Say Amen' – Diana Hamilton
  • 'Victory' – Joyce Blessing

Best Male Vocal Performance

  • 'Don't Cry (Kaafo)' – Perez Muzik
  • 'Gyidie' – Kyei Mensa
  • 'You Are Great' – Kofi Karikari ft Eternity ------- Winner
  • 'Hankipanki' – Josh Blakk
  • 'Brown Skin Girl' – Camidoh
  • 'I Lied' – KiDi
Best Female Vocal Performance

  • 'Baby' – Adina
  • 'Far Away' – Abiana
  • 'His Grace' – Lordina The Soprano
  • 'Hold My Hands' – Queendalyn Yurglee -------- Winner
  • 'Temple' – Niiella
  • 'Make Me Believe' – TiTi Owusu

Best Highlife Song

  • 'Adoley' – Camidoh
  • 'Party' – Adina ft. Kofi Kinaata
  • 'Kweku Ananse' – Amerado ----------- Winner
  • 'Manodzi' – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo
  • 'My Darling' – Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena
  • 'Overthinking' – Kofi Kinaata
  • 'Vero' – Kelvyn Boy
  • 'Yolo' – Kuami Eugene
  • 'You Dey Feel The Vibe' – FRA! ft. Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
  • 'Africa Money' – Wendy Shay

Best Hip Hop Song

  • 'Lonely Road' – O'Kenneth, Xlimkid
  • 'Otan' – Sarkodie ----------- Winner
  • 'Scar' – Gyakie ft. JDee
  • 'Sowutuom' – Medikal
  • 'Dear God' – Strongman
  • 'Yaya' – Black Sherif
  • 'Akatanii' - Kweku Smoke
  • 'The Hardest' – Amerado

Best Afrobeats Song

  • 'Hossana' – Banzy Banero
  • 'Broken Heart' – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene
  • 'Otello' – Fancy Gadam ft. Kuami Eugene
  • 'Liquor' – KiDi
  • 'Monica' – Kuami Eugene
  • 'Case Remix' – Mr. Drew ft. Mophty
  • 'Goodsin' – Olivetheboy ----------- Winner

Best Afropop Song

  • 'Super Super' – Efya
  • 'Not God Remix' – Fameye ft. Stonebwoy
  • 'Rent Free' – Gyakie
  • 'I Lied' – KiDi
  • 'Terminator' – King Promise ------ Winner
  • 'Bad Boy' – Lasmid
  • 'Till We Die' – Sarkodie ft. Ruger
  • 'Into The Future' – Stonebwoy
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

  • 'Truth' – DSL
  • 'Stubborn SoulJah' – Epixode
  • 'Efiekuma Love' – Kofi Kinaata ----- Winner
  • 'San Bra' – Samini
  • 'Non-Stop' – Stonebwoy
  • 'Eyeball Remix' – Ras Kuuku ft. Samini

Collaboration of the Year

  • 'Liquor' – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy ------------- Winner
  • 'Lonely Road' – O'Kenneth and Xlimkid
  • 'Case Remix' – Mr Drew ft. Mophty
  • 'Twatis' – Oseikrom Sikani ft. Kweku Smoke
  • 'Kwaku Ananse Remix' – Amerado ft. Fameye
  • 'Y'ahitte Remix' – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene
  • 'You Dey Feel The Vibe' – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
  • 'My Darling' – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena

International Collaboration of the Year

  • 'Scar' – Gyakie ft. JBee
  • 'Butter My Bread' – Jyzno ft. Lasmid
  • 'Terminator' – King Promise ft. Yung Jon
  • 'Manodzi' – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo -------- Winner
  • 'Cryptocurrency' – Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi
  • 'Wotowoto Season' – Odumodublvck ft. Black Sherif
  • 'Till We Die' – Sarkodie ft. Ruger
  • 'Perfect Combi' – King Promise ft. Gabzy

Best Highlife Artist

  • Abiana
  • Akwaboah
  • Kofi Kinaata
  • Kuami Eugene ------- Winner
  • FRA
