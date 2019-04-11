According to Festus Kwarteng Amaning, the CEO of HDMEZ Records – organisers of the Artist GH show – there are extraordinary talents in the “underground” that need to be heard, and that is why he launched the new musical reality show .

Mr Agyapong revealed that the 11 contestants who are battling it out for the brand new car and recording deal will not only perform their own songs to the public but they will also engage in charitable donations, clean-up exercises as well as perform for the less privileged kids during the competition.

Music lovers and companies who are interested in sponsoring the show can follow The Artist GH page on Facebook or follow @theartistgh on Instagram or contact 0263376567 for more info.