VGMA 2021: ‘Sad for the next generation’ - Guru questions Richie’s double win

Richie Mensah won the “Sound Engineer of the Year” and “Producer of the Year” awards for producing most of the songs on Adina’s “Araba” album – which won the “Album of the Year”. He has also produced for his boys, KiDi and Kuami Eugene, under the year in review.

However, Guru believes other sound engineers and producers who were nominated in the same categories deserved the win over Richie Mensah.

Right after Richie was announced as the “Producer of the Year”, Guru tweeted: “I hear say Richie take Producer of the Year.”

He later questioned: “Who produced the most popular song in 2020 ?”

He made mention of Willis Beatz and MOG Beatz, who produced several hit songs under the year in review.

Guru made this statement in another tweet.

“I’m very sad for @WillisBeatz for 5yrs keeping up His Game From Osey - Nero X to Samba hmmm,” he tweeted.

According to him, awarding Richie over Willis Beatz and MOG Beatz will ‘kill’ their morale to do more and further stated that it will set a bad precedence for the future generation.

“U guys wan kill His morale or wot. @MOGBeatz the Hottest in the Game. Just sad for the next generation.”

He however congratulated Richie and requested to go for lessons from him. “Anyway, congrats Richie. will come for lectures wai Senior. ya strategy be serious,” he added.

Richie and Guru have been at loggerheads for the past few months after the former rejected the latter’s request for collaboration with Kuami Eugene.