The “Best International Flow” award winner was pitched against popular French rapper Kalash on this year’s cypher.

And as usual, Sarkodie came with some hot bars which tackle different topics about Africa.

He touched on African beauty (went hard on bleaching), democracy and politics, foreign influence on the African political landscape through investments and the most importantly, slavery.

Sarkodie delivered his flow flawlessly – reason why he beat tough rappers like Tory Lanez, Nasty C and Falz to win the prestigious award over the weekend.

Sarkodie is the first Ghanaian and international rapper to win the newly created category.

Watch the full freestyle below.