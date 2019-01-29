Titled “All For You”, the song talks about giving all her body to her lover.

“Hold my waist, my waist, my waist/Hold, roll it, roll it/Baby all for you,” Wendy Shay sings over a mid-tempo afrobeats song.

The song comes with a colourful, choreography-filled music video directed by Yaw Sky Face.

Wendy Shay took the baton from the late Ebony Reigns in 2018 and kick-started her career with a bang.

She has been marked to win the “Best New Artiste” award at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Enjoy the full music video below and share your views.