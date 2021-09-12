Shatta Wale attracted criticism and backlash after he took to snapchat to say that "keep shooting videos like you want to battle Jay Z, you will wake up one day and ask me how I made all this money… and I will tell you this”.

Unhappy fans of Shatta Wale decided to hit back at Sadiq but he has been relentless and facing them squarely on the bird app.

A fan replied his comment saying that "Shatta Wale Knows All The Angles Of This GhanaMusic Industry so it Funny when you Aba Fresh Committee want To plan & fight him U just enter the Game Inside If you want Ur AwardsSchemes to be successful bee in Ur lane but if U want it to turn beans like VGMA keep Dancing".

But Sadiq in reply said he has been in the Ghanaian showbiz for a long even before Bandana became Shatta Wale.

"When I started out in industry in 2004. Then Shatta was an underground artiste. When he re-emerged in 2013 I was programming/productions dir. At Viasat1 & my artiste had won the Reggae/Dancehall song & act of the year over him make e cause commotion so who is the aba fresh nu?" he tweeted.

This and other tweets from Sadiq has hit Shatta Wale who decided to drag himself. Accordingly, he is alleging that Sadiq once plotted with him to give him the 11 awards he won at 3 music Awards in 2019.

In a snapchat post, he said, the 3 Music Awards boss gave the awards to spite Sarkodie and Stonebwoy. See screenshots of his post below.

'You gave me 11 awards to make Sarkodie and Stonebwoy angry' - Shatta Wale exposes Sadiq Pulse Ghana

'You gave me 11 awards to make Sarkodie and Stonebwoy angry' - Shatta Wale exposes Sadiq Pulse Ghana