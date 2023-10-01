Donny Crown and Mohbad had collaborated on a music project before Mohbad's untimely passing, and this collaboration not only commemorated the rapper but also demonstrated Donny Crown's generosity.
Nigeria musician Donny Crown donates money, royalties, and others to Mohbad's son
Nigerian musician Donny Crown, who is based in Cyprus, recently made a heartfelt gesture by extending his support to the child of the late Nigerian street-hop rapper, Mohbad (Ilerioluwa Aloba).
Recommended articles
The music they created together is a testament to the enduring quality of Mohbad's artistry and the lasting impact he had on the world, however, what makes this collaboration stand out is Donny Crown's profound act of kindness.
He has made a substantial donation for the welfare of Mohbad's child, reflecting the depth of their friendship.
In addition to this generous donation, Donny Crown has also pledged to direct all royalties and future earnings from the song's sales toward the well-being of Mohbad's child.
This selfless act by Donny Crown serves as a shining example of compassion and camaraderie in the music industry by dedicating their collaborative work and channeling its success toward supporting the child of their late colleague.
Donny Crown underscores the profound impact that music can have in today's industry reminding us all that music has the power to unite, heal, and make a lasting difference in society.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh