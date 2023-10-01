ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Nigeria musician Donny Crown donates money, royalties, and others to Mohbad's son

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Nigerian musician Donny Crown, who is based in Cyprus, recently made a heartfelt gesture by extending his support to the child of the late Nigerian street-hop rapper, Mohbad (Ilerioluwa Aloba).

Donny Crown
Donny Crown

Donny Crown and Mohbad had collaborated on a music project before Mohbad's untimely passing, and this collaboration not only commemorated the rapper but also demonstrated Donny Crown's generosity.

Recommended articles

The music they created together is a testament to the enduring quality of Mohbad's artistry and the lasting impact he had on the world, however, what makes this collaboration stand out is Donny Crown's profound act of kindness.

He has made a substantial donation for the welfare of Mohbad's child, reflecting the depth of their friendship.

In addition to this generous donation, Donny Crown has also pledged to direct all royalties and future earnings from the song's sales toward the well-being of Mohbad's child.

ADVERTISEMENT

This selfless act by Donny Crown serves as a shining example of compassion and camaraderie in the music industry by dedicating their collaborative work and channeling its success toward supporting the child of their late colleague.

Donny Crown underscores the profound impact that music can have in today's industry reminding us all that music has the power to unite, heal, and make a lasting difference in society.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata's mum melts hearts as she sings rapper's 'Thy Grace' word for word

Abena Korkor and Medikal share kiss at Medikal's album listening party

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Shatta Wale breaks down into tears at Freedom Wave Concert (WATCH)

Shatta Wale accepts ‘big brother’ Sammy Flex’s advice to cancel his Freedom Wave Concert

Kuami-Eugene and Mr-Drew

Mr. Drew drops hilarious subtle reaction to Kuami Eugene’s claim of writing 80% of 'Case’