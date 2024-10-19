PIA 24: Nicholas Day, Esilfua return as red carpet hosts, joined by Nadia and Laila

Gideon Nicholas Day, a broadcast journalist and writer, currently works at Pulse Ghana as a content producer and presenter, hosting shows such as Counted by the Youth, Pulse In Five, and Pulse One on One. Prior to his role at Pulse, he was a lead host, reporter, and producer at Radio Univers 105.7 FM, the University of Ghana’s student-run radio station.

Joining them on the red carpet will be Nadia Oppong, the host of Business Tech Guide on DGN Television, a programme that highlights the importance of incorporating technology into business operations. Laila Sharu, a newscaster on The Update news programme on DGN Television, also joins the hosting team. Sharu doubles as a voice-over artist and corporate MC, bringing her versatile skills to the awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards, set to take place on 19th October at the De Icon Event Centre, will celebrate influencers shaping the digital space in Ghana and beyond. Jay Foley will return as host for the second year running, alongside media professional Abena Soreno, who currently presents Up and Running on Guide Radio owned by Daily Guide Network.

This year’s event, themed Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour, will showcase bold and innovative styles, with influencers arriving in AI-inspired outfits. With 23 categories recognising excellence across various industries, the awards promise to be a grand celebration of creativity and digital influence.

Pulse Ghana