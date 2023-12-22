I want to feature Taylor Swift and Rihanna - Stonebwoy

"I'm looking to feature Taylor Swift and Rihanna," Stonebwoy announced during the interview, emphasizing his commitment to breaking new ground in the music industry.

Beyond his musical ambitions, Stonebwoy urged fellow artists and industry stakeholders to grasp the intricacies of the music business, emphasizing that it extends beyond mere artistry and fame.

"This (music) is beyond music thinking, this is beyond fame, it’s business," he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Touching on a broader spectrum, Stonebwoy delved into the complex dynamics of love and hate in the entertainment industry. He shared his perspective on the dual nature of these emotions, stating, “Hate is just like death, it is part of life. Hate is part of love because some people don’t know how to love you, so they hate you to love you."

Acknowledging the challenges posed by negativity, Stonebwoy encouraged artists to rise above such obstacles, emphasizing the need to navigate through the complexities of the industry. Despite the difficulties, he stressed the importance of learning valuable lessons from the experiences and maintaining resilience.

"In dealing with such a situation, you have to rise above the normal to be able to understand and navigate through it," Stonebwoy shared.