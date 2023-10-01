"You are not prepared" - Vida Adutwumwaa criticizes Shatta Wale's decision to halt Freedom Wave Concert

Madam Vida asserted that it was entirely unrealistic for Shatta Wale to cancel his concert if he had been adequately prepared to stage it, in her opinion, Shatta Wale and his management displayed a lack of readiness, which led to their decision to call off the planned event.

Shatta Wale had expressed anger online over the alleged sabotage of his Freedom Wave Concert, which was believed to have been disrupted by Stonebwoy's Bhim concert scheduled to have happened on the same date.

However, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng argued on UTV's Showbiz Night that the cancellation of the concert was not due to any ultimatum but rather a result of Shatta Wale's unpreparedness.

ADVERTISEMENT

She stated, "He is not prepared. As an artist of his caliber, he should be ready to perform regardless of the allocated time. Even Stonebwoy's manager mentioned having discussions with Shatta Wale's team to come to a workable agreement, but he declined. Therefore, Shatta Wale should not base his cancellation on the talks that his colleague had booked the venue."