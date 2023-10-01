She expressed her views amid the controversy between music artists Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale regarding the stadium event that was disrupted.
"You are not prepared" - Vida Adutwumwaa criticizes Shatta Wale's decision to halt Freedom Wave Concert
Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, an Entertainment Pundit and the PRO of 3Music Awards, has voiced her criticism of dancehall artist Shatta Wale, accusing him of being unprepared.
Madam Vida asserted that it was entirely unrealistic for Shatta Wale to cancel his concert if he had been adequately prepared to stage it, in her opinion, Shatta Wale and his management displayed a lack of readiness, which led to their decision to call off the planned event.
Shatta Wale had expressed anger online over the alleged sabotage of his Freedom Wave Concert, which was believed to have been disrupted by Stonebwoy's Bhim concert scheduled to have happened on the same date.
However, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng argued on UTV's Showbiz Night that the cancellation of the concert was not due to any ultimatum but rather a result of Shatta Wale's unpreparedness.
She stated, "He is not prepared. As an artist of his caliber, he should be ready to perform regardless of the allocated time. Even Stonebwoy's manager mentioned having discussions with Shatta Wale's team to come to a workable agreement, but he declined. Therefore, Shatta Wale should not base his cancellation on the talks that his colleague had booked the venue."
In conclusion, she emphasized that Shatta Wale simply was not adequately prepared should stop to convince the public to believe of being sabotaged.
