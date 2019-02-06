Secretary General of the group, Sandra Efosa is reported to have told the DAILY POST that her association has chosen Atiku, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP over other candidates, having studied his manifesto for several weeks and been convinced he is the right person to save the oil rich country.

She said the government of All Progressives Congress led by President Muhammadu Buhari has messed up the economy so much so that their ”bed-to-wealth” business has plummeted drastically.

“Hi Bro, just entered Abuja with my President, Madam Tamar Tion and 10,000 other members ahead of the presidential election to declare our support for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,” Sandra Efosa said. “We shall be mobilizing our members across the country to work for the election of the PDP candidate. I shall let you know of our next step.”

When asked whether their support for Atiku would include “free sex” for voters and other interested person as the association did in 2015, she was emphatic in saying: “of course, that is our tradition,” adding “ I will issue a comprehensive statement on why we settled for Atiku having endorsed Bukola Saraki earlier.”

Well, one can only wait and see how the ”free sex” for voters will contribute to the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the upcoming presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria.