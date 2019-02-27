School prefect beats form 3 student to death for reading Bible, headmaster 'runs away'

The deceased student was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to nearby Tabaka Mission Hospital, tuko.co.ke reports.

The incident, according to The Nation, happened on the morning of Tuesday, February 26 following an argument between the said school prefect and the deceased.

One of the students is quoted as saying: “The deceased was reading the Bible a few minutes to 7am. The prefect came in and after an altercation, he slapped and kicked him in the stomach after which he collapsed.”

While the authorities of the Tabaka Mission Hospital declined to speak to the media about the cause of the student’s death, County Police Commander, Martin Kibet reportedly confirmed the incident, assuring that investigations are underway.

“We are aware of the incident, and we will allow detectives to carry out investigations before we conclude on what caused the death,” the police boss said.

Reports say the head teacher of the school, Mathew Simiyu was around when the deceased collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, but left the school shortly after asking the other students to remain calm. At the time of the death, he was nowhere to be found for his account of the incident.

Apparently, some teachers are not pleased with the excessive powers given the school’s prefects to discipline other students. Some unhappy teachers who spoke to news men expressed fury at the incident.

“Let those responsible be held and questioned on the matter. It is unfair that a student is allowed to discipline other students,” tuko.co.ke quoted one of the teachers as saying.

The news website further reported that Police from Nyamarambe Police Station interrogated teachers regarding the incident, but it is unclear if they have made any arrests yet.

Meanwhile, some saddened students of the St Joseph Nyabigena Secondary boycotted lunch on the day of the incident, by way of registering their displeasure.