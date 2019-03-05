Yen.com.gh reported the teacher identified Ghanaba Kwabena Amansie GoesRound, as having said that he took his lover to the unnamed pastor’s church last Sunday when he pronounced the said prophecy.

Currently, he is a teacher who obviously does not intend to become a doctor in the next three months, neither does he have any immediate plan to marry his lover by June this year.

The teacher’s confusion now is whether his girlfriend is already aware of the said doctor, or he is yet to come into her life.

Writing on Facebook group, Tell It All, Ghanaba Kwabena Amansie GoesRound said: “I took my girlfriend to church today and the pastor called her forward and told her she will be married to a medical doctor by June this year. Well, I’m still a school teacher. What should I do?”