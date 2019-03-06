Millionaire farmer has Ghs 1,743,350 offer for any man who is interested in his beautiful virgin daughter

A Thai multi-millionaire farm owner has offered to not to only pay a gargantuan £240,000 to any man who is interested in marrying his 26-year-old beautiful daughter, but also hand over his entire estate to him.

It is reported that Arnon Rodthong, 58, who owns a prosperous durian fruit farm in Chumphon province, southern Thailand has chosen to look for a suitor for his daughter, Karnsita probably because she is not putting as much effort into getting one as he is expecting.

In addition to the mouth-watering wealth that a potential suitor is entitled to, Rodthong said his daughter who helps him run the family business, speaks fluent English and Chinese and is a virgin.

Just as in Africa, custom demands in certain parts of Thailand that men pay dowries to families of women they intend to marry, but the desperate Rodthong says he would not be bound by that custom this time around.

He is offering ten million Thai baht (£240,000), as well as his sprawling durian farm, valued at several million pounds to any man at all, regardless of race, colour, age, or any other thing.

“I want someone to take care of my business and make it last. I don’t want a person with a bachelor’s, or master’s or philosopher’s degree.

“I want a diligent man. I just want someone with a hard-working attitude. That’s all,” the millionaire is quoted as saying.

The Buddhist owns all sorts of property and several tracts of land in his region, and has the biggest durian farm which processes some 50 tonnes of the fruit every day.

So, how pleased is Karnsita herself about her father’s desperate search for a suitor for her? She first confirmed being a virgin.

“It is true that I am still single. If I have to get married to someone, I only want him to be a diligent and good person who loves his family,” she said, adding: “I first found out about my father’s post when my friend’s showed me. I was surprised but I can see the funny side to it, too.”

Reports say the wealthy family has been receiving overwhelming applications from interested men since Rodthong posted the advertisement online.