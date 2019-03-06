The octogenarian student, Maria Obonyo, a farmer said she was compelled by incessant mockery to take such a bold step to learn how to speak and write in English.

She told Daily Monitor: “I decided to enrol at the school because I lost all my relatives and there was nobody to take care of me. I am determined to study until I graduate from Makerere University as a teacher,” she said, adding: “I also need a better structure to sleep in because I am currently staying with the village LC1 chairman, Mr Twaha Magero.”

Having enrolled in primary school at the age of 80 must have been out of necessity, hence Obonyo would not want to toy with her education at all.

Director of the school, Ms Stella Tayona said the old lady started from Baby Class in 2015 and graduated from Top Class last year.

“She is a hardworking pupil who never misses classes and is social to fellow classmates,” she said.

Obonyo’s head teacher, Ms Olivia Kwagala commended her for being a serious student, hoping to see her complete primary seven soon, and proceed to become the teacher she has always dreamt to be.

“She is also so eager to learn how to append her signature on a document,” Kwagala is quoted as saying.

Reports say Obonyo is handicapped in terms of funding for her education, but the school and other well-wishers have been supporting to ensure she does not drop out.

The retirement age for public servants in Uganda is 55 year, and Obonyo has far exceeded the ceiling, it is not clear if even any private institution would want to employ her when she finally becomes a professional teacher. But her quest to have formal education is not out of place at all.