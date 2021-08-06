13-year-old robber says he smokes to avoid thinking too much about his dead parents (video)

When questioned, the youngster said the loss of both parents distorted his life and compelled him to venture into robbing to survive.

As to why he smokes at his age, Ogaga disclosed that he does that because of too much thinking about not having a father or a mother and its attendant difficulties.

According to Correctng.com, Ogaga and his fellow teenager Tomiwa were caught by residents in the act of stealing clothes from lines and footwear from doorsteps, after series of complaints of missing slippers and clothes.

Meanwhile, in other news, a musician-turned thief who was arrested by police officers exhibited his musical talent after he was made to take a bath.

According to a Twitter user with the handle @Kofi_Seven who posted videos of the incident on his page, the alleged thief was not beaten after being caught stealing electric cables.

The alleged thief, he said begged his captors not to beat him, explaining he was a musician and only engaged in the thievery due to hunger.

“He was caught stealing electric cables this night. After being caught, he told them not to beat him because he’s a musician and has got the talent but ended up doing for the first time because of hunger,” @Kofi_Seven captioned one of the videos of the suspect.

Well, luckily for him, he was spared the beatings and rather made to sweep the surrounding, take a bath and sing to the pleasure of the residents.

A woman is heard in one of the videos is heard saying in local dialect Twi that the alleged thief was caught red-handed, and he decided to entertain them to avoid beatings.

A uniformed police officer is also seen appearing behind the suspect, playfully attempting to slap him from behind while he was singing a romantic song.

“They didn’t beat the thief but rather made him bathe. Now they made him showed his talent.

“May God bless these police officers who caught this thief. They never beat or locked him up but rather gave him food. May he showed his musical talent. It’s really sad, he went to steal cables just because he was hungry.”