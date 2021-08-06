They have gone their separate ways barely 3 months after their wedding in May this year, and the man of God has vowed to destroy his now-former wife and her family spiritually.

Reports say Divine Okoh and Happiness Nwakanma met in May 2021 on Facebook. Happiness reportedly made a comment on a controversial post and her view on the matter struck a chord in prophet Okoh, and they started talking which led to a relationship and marriage eventually in that same month.

The lady’s family had reportedly kicked against the marriage, saying it was too sudden but the couple turned a deaf ear to the family’s advice to hasten slowly.

After the beautiful marriage, Happiness who is a student of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, in Imo State pursuing an HND programme decided to complete the course.

READ ALSO: Unborn baby removed and one of its legs chopped off after a pregnant woman was killed

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months Pulse Ghana

However, the pastor who had reportedly agreed initially with the bride’s family to support her education has changed his mind after the marriage.

Aside from the above, Happiness has accused her now-ex-husband of hypnotizing her, saying she had been having nightmares and countless spiritual attacks, hence the choice to opt-out of the marriage.

Meanwhile, prophet Divine Okoh has also taken to Facebook to react to Blessing’s claims, describing them as false. He went further to vow that he would not rest until he sees the end of his ex-wife and her family.

“My spiritual advice to many who has not experience the anger from the alter, never lay false aligations against men of God just to destroy who is untouchable. That is a sin against the holy Spirit which even God says it can’t be forgiven.

“Person like me I won’t forgive I will hurt that family spiritually until everything there dry up, u can insult me I will forgive but say anything that is not true against the church, everyone who is in support of it will be drawn according to the scripture, is a covenant that the church is built on a rock that gate of hell shall not prevail whoever who touch the church the rock falls on the family, ( u can fight fakes prophets and go free but men of God who has never sold their soul to Satan will not forgive whoever that discouraged them.

“I AM an example I will never forgive until I see the end of that family, I swear with my life (Is just an advice to many born by Satan to destroy churches and ministers Grace are difference some are born with dangerous anointing that God does not like to see them share tears) much love from here,” the man of God wrote on Facebook.