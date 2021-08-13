RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

People say I’m too beautiful to help my boyfriend sell coconut – Ghanaian lady (video)

A young Ghanaian lady has resolved to remain with her boyfriend and help him with his coconut-selling business despite comments by some people suggesting that she is too beautiful to be with him.

The secondary school graduate said she keeps getting offers from other men who try to snatch her from her boyfriend by labeling him a poor man.

She disclosed that before she met her lover identified as Nyamekye, she had worked for a while after school before losing her job.

She counts herself blessed to have been accepted by her boyfriend who has been taking good care of her since they met, although she is jobless.

My Greatest Wish Is To Marry Nyameky3 The Coconut Seller--Dream Nurse In Love !!!Tears up

She said in an interview on a YouTube channel called 'De God Son TV' that regardless of what people think or say about her, she will continue to do away with needless ego and help her boyfriend with the roadside coconut business.

Fortunately, Nyamekye too sees his pretty girlfriend as Godsent. He also spoke highly of her, saying she has been supportive.

