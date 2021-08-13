RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Church members confront burning building with aggressive prayers to quench the fire (video)

Andreas Kamasah

The Bible says with God all things are possible, and it is in that spirit a group of church members decided to unleash prayers on a fire that gutted a building to quench it.

A video of the church members reported to belong to the MFM Lagos Region 1 branch praying in tongues aggressively to quench fire has gone viral on social media.

They were reportedly having a church service when they noticed that a building was burning nearby, so they decided to use prayer as a tool to douse the flame.

What is not clear in the video is whether or not a call had been made to the Fire Service because no trucks, personnel, or equipment of theirs was captured in the video.

The 30-second-long video did not also show how effective the prayers were against the fire.

Many social media users have been reacting to the development with the majority mocking the church members, except one Twitter user with the handle @ApatiraTaiwo who thought otherwise.

According to him, prayer is capable of doing what may seem impossible entreating people to stop underestimating it.

“If you don’t understand what something does, don’t underestimate until you do…Do you know the power of prayer, do you know how many things a hazard can destroy even?”

