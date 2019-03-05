3 gay men arrested after clashing over prostitution money

According to gistreel.com, one of the suspects, 45-year-old Aminu Mai Unguwa Tsanni, ‘m’, from Tsanni village, Batagarawa LGA of Katsina State allegedly took Abdullahi Abubakar, 20, of Yar-Kasuwa Qrts, Katsina and Rabi’u Yahuza, 23, of Sabin Layi Qrts, Katsina into King Paradise Hotel, Katsina and had sexual intercourse with them, with a promise to pay them.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Gambo Isa who is reported to have confirmed the news said Aminu had agreed to pay the two other suspects N10,000 each after having sex with them, but failed to fulfil his side of the bargain after quenching his sexual thirst illegally.

Abdullahi Abubakar and Rabi’u Yahuza felt betrayed and cheated, hence they seized two of Mai Unguwar Tsanni’s phones in compensation for their monies.

Aminu then clandestinely reported the matter at Sabon Gari Division as ordinary case of theft of handsets, reports say.

However, police investigations later revealed that the three suspects had actually breached the laws of Nigeria which frown on homosexuality and its activities.

According to the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act of the oil-rich West African country, the maximum prison term for any act of homosexuality is 14 years.