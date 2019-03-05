While in uniform, the unnamed nurse is seen twisting and turning her waist to “Chocho Mucho” by Bless, with her big butts ‘speaking aloud’.

The video has triggered reactions among some social media users who have viewed it so far. Some have simply admired the health worker’s body and her fascinating dance, but others have been attacking her over the claim that she did the twerking during work hours.

READ ALSO: I spent 9k on transport to see him, he gave me 1.3k after 7 rounds of sex in 3 days – Furious lady

Meanwhile, judging from the loudness of the music to which the nurse is seen dancing, the scene could not have been a workplace. She was probably at an event which required her to be in uniform, but simply could not resist the temptation of shaking her body to the music being played, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Watch the video below: