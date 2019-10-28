A new study has revealed that at least 50% increase in your salary could lower your risk of suffering heart diseases by 15%.

A team of researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School came out with the ‘heartwarming’ finding after tracking 9,000 participants between the ages 45 and 64 for 17 years.

Among the participants, those whose salaries rose by 50 per cent in six years had a nearly 15 per cent lowered risk of cardiovascular disease, while those whose salaries had fallen by 50 per cent had a 17 per cent increased risk of the disease.

“This is mainly because rising wages make people less likely to develop heart failure,” said Stephen Wang, a leading study member who holds a Harvard master’s degree in public health.

Stephen Wang added that low earnings influence the calibre and quality of food workers eat, some of which are inimical to their health.

“people with financial stress are more likely to eat cheap, high-calorie foods,” he said.

READ ALSO: Photos from ex-catholic priest’s wedding show he’s relieved from 25 years of celibacy(photos)

Although this is a refreshing study, the researchers have also emphasised the need to desist from other habits that are known causes of cardiovascular diseases.

“Alcohol and tobacco are also related, and increased stress and depression can also pose a cardiovascular risk,” stressed the researchers in the finding published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Well, maybe self-employees should also find means of maximizing their income to avoid suffering heart diseases.