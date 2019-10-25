Man dies a day before his first salary after 6 years of itinerant job searching

A man reported to have searched for a job for six good years before eventually securing one this year has sadly died just day away from receiving his first salary.

According to Nigerian media reports, Sylvanus Okpanachi graduated from the university in 2013 but remained jobless since that time till recently when he got employed.

However, unfortunately, even before he would receive his first salary on Monday, October 22, he had died in a road accident on Sunday, October 20.

The deceased’s friend identified as Nnaji Misheal Offor shared the sad story on social media and it has left many people heartbroken.

According to him, he had seen the deceased on Friday and could not believe his painful death.

Read the full narration below:

