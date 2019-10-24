Well, you might want to start caring about where and how your hair is disposed of after barbering because it is a part of you.

A barber who owns a barbering shop at Adabraka in Accra has disclosed to Accra-based Adom FM that people believed to be ritualists visit his shop daily to buy the waste hair.

The young man identified as Yesu Adom who claimed to have been in the barbering business for the past 20 years said most of his clients are white people, and most of the ‘hair buyers’ are mostly interested in white hair.

“A woman approached me wanting the hair of a white man and offered to pay big money but I refused it,” Yesu Adom is quoted as saying.

He however added that he now burns the waste hair to avoid the alleged ritualists storming his shop to buy human hair.

Another barber Kofi Adade who owns Big Boss barbering shop attested to Yesu Adom’s claim, saying he was compelled at a point to ban fraudsters from coming to his shop to request for waste hair.

Watch the video below and take caution: