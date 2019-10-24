Not long after the scandal was a story of a female student assaulting a male colleague believed to be her boyfriend for cheating on her with another lady.

This time around, reports say a student in the Alexander Adum Kwapong hall of the University of Ghana was allegedly caught trying to rape a girl while she was asleep.

While the authorities of the school have yet to make a statement on the viral allegation, videos in circulation online show agitated students attempting to lynch the alleged rapist who reportedly escaped.

Watch the videos below: