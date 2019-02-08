“Being a pastor’s wife can be a lonely journey” - Rita Korankye Ankrah reveals

However, wife of Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah has revealed it could be a lonely journey, and may not be all rosary.

Sam Korankye Ankrah is the founder and general overseer of the Royal House Chapel, and has been married to Rita for the past 33 years.

Speaking in an interview with Lexis Bill on the Personality Profile on Accra-based Joy FM, Rita is quoted as saying: “Every woman wants to be a pastor’s wife but it can be a lonely journey”.

She also revealed how she abandoned her banking job to become involved in the work of God fully, saying her boss advised her to resign from the bank because it was not her calling.

“After she listened to my preaching she advised me to resign. This is not your calling, go and help your husband’s ministry’ she told me,” Rita said.

Most pastors are so busy with the work of God that they hardly have time to spend with their spouses, and this has been one of the major causes of problems in some Christian marriages.

Well, whether to enjoy marriage with a pastor or not may also largely depend on the couple and how they plan their schedules. Of course, some pastors and their wives, including Rita and Sam Korankye Ankrah are enjoying their unions, so it is not conclusive that marriage to pastors is completely boring.