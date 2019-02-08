Beware: Secondary school teacher with heavy backside issues serious warning (Video)

Photos circulating online shows Lulu Menziwa in body hugging attire, sometimes while teaching her students in class.

Although some social media users appreciate her beauty, others were of the view that her dressing was inappropriate for a classroom, arguing that students might find it difficult to concentrate during studies.

In one of the viral photos, some of her students, both male and female are seen watching her backside with passionate admiration.

However, in an attempt to respond to some issues raised by social media users, Lulu Menziwa has made a live Facebook video in which she appreciated her followers for making her popular.

She however asked them to mind their own business, saying her students are all under 20 years and not old enough to have sexual feelings towards her.

Watch the video below: