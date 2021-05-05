The said arrangement which gives Bill the freedom to see his 70-year-old ex-lover Ann Winblad every year is suspected to have partly influenced the pending divorce.

Walter Issacson, a reporter for the Time Magazine is reported to have disclosed this and other things in a profile piece of the Microsoft co-founder in 1997.

According to the article, bill and Ann Winblad (ex-girlfriend) met in 1984 at a Ben Rosen-Esther Dyson computer conference. After a brief friendship, they started going on ‘virtual dates’ by watching the same movie, at the same time, in different cities and discussing it on their phones.

Bill and his ex-girlfriend, Ann who happens to be a software entrepreneur and venture capitalist reportedly said they spend the long weekends vacationing together every year while sharing thoughts about the world and themselves and discussing Biotechnology.