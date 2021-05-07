RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A bereaved Ghanaian woman has been captured in a video placing a python believed to be live inside the coffin of her dead husband as a way of paying him her last respect.

Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell
Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell Pulse Ghana

Reports say the man was killed by the snake, so his widow decided to place it inside the coffin and bury both of them.

Recommended articles

The python was seen hanging around her neck until it was time to say her final words as pallbearers get ready to carry the body to its final resting place.

The widow is seen in the video placing the snake on her husband’s corpse while uttering some words and being guided by men who surround her.

READ ALSO: Man convicted for killing and eating mother says “I think of my mum & I'm heartbroken”

According to a background voice narrating why she embarked on the ritual, the snake bit the tongue of the deceased, resulting in his death.

Adomonline.com reported some friends of the deceased as saying that he used to play with snakes and his close python bit his tongue when he was trying to put it into his mouth.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]