Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell (video)

GH Filla - Latest Gossip and Weird News | Pulse.com.gh
A bereaved Ghanaian woman has been captured in a video placing a python believed to be live inside the coffin of her dead husband as a way of paying him her last respect.
Reports say the man was killed by the snake, so his widow decided to place it inside the coffin and bury both of them.
The python was seen hanging around her neck until it was time to say her final words as pallbearers get ready to carry the body to its final resting place.
The widow is seen in the video placing the snake on her husband’s corpse while uttering some words and being guided by men who surround her.
According to a background voice narrating why she embarked on the ritual, the snake bit the tongue of the deceased, resulting in his death.
Adomonline.com reported some friends of the deceased as saying that he used to play with snakes and his close python bit his tongue when he was trying to put it into his mouth.
