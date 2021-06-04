RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“I’m 41-year-old, single and ready to mingle” – Pretty Ghanaian soldier woman (video)

A 41-year-old Ghanaian military woman has expressed her fervent desire for a man to be in a romantic relationship with, saying she is very single and more than “ready to mingle”.

According to the beautiful mother of two who identified herself as Mavis, her “first child is a 10-year-old boy and the girl is 5 years old”.

She explained that she was in Ghana but has been deployed along with other Ghanaian soldiers to Mali in West Africa ostensibly for a peacekeeping mission.

The pretty soldier woman is now yearning to have a lover as the military work appears to be taking a toll on the romance side of her life.

In a video circulating on social media, Mavis said she would love to have a man between the ages of 41 and 45 years as a lover who will embrace her two children too.

Watch her in the video below as she expresses her desire for a lover and the kind of man she would love to have:

