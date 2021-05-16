Bofrot seller in suit and tie with a briefcase in hand wins the hearts of buyers (video)

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

A man selling buffloaf (bofrot) has adopted a strategy of wearing a suit and tie while holding a briefcase, and it seems to be working for him.

The smart-looking man believed to be Ghanaian is captured in a trending video going about his business.

To complement the suit and tie, as well as the briefcase which contains polythene wrappers, the man places Bic pens of different colours in his chest pocket just like some corporate workers do.

A delighted woman who spotted the gentleman in her neighbourhood called to buy some of his bofrot before commending him and wishing him well.

The woman is head in the video running commentary saying the briefcase had a pen, a notebook, and rubber bags for packaging the bofrot.

Well, in a competitive business environment where almost everyone is selling, tactfulness is key to survival.

