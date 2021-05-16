Bofrot seller in suit and tie with a briefcase in hand wins the hearts of buyers (video)

To complement the suit and tie, as well as the briefcase which contains polythene wrappers, the man places Bic pens of different colours in his chest pocket just like some corporate workers do.

A delighted woman who spotted the gentleman in her neighbourhood called to buy some of his bofrot before commending him and wishing him well.

The woman is head in the video running commentary saying the briefcase had a pen, a notebook, and rubber bags for packaging the bofrot.