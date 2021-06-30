RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court.

The country’s highest court, the Constitutional Court found him guilty of the offence after he defied its order to appear at an inquiry into corruption while he was president, the BBC reported.

The former President has been ordered to avail himself to the police within five days or the police minister must order his arrest if he fails to turn in himself.

Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe who read the decision of the court said Jacob Zuma flagrantly refused to appear before the court to explain his actions.

According to him, the former President instead “elected instead to make provocative, unmeritorious and vituperative statements that constituted a calculated effort to impugn the integrity of the judiciary”.

He said as quoted by the BBC: “I am left with no option but to commit Mr. Zuma to imprisonment, with the hope that doing so sends an unequivocal message… the rule of law and the administration of justice prevails.”

Mr. Zuma has claimed many times that he was a victim of political conspiracy.

He served as the fourth democratically elected President of South Africa from the 2009 general election until his resignation on 14 February 2018.

His tenure was characterized by allegations of corruption in conspiracy with politicians.

He appeared at an inquiry into the scandal described as “state capture” but then refused to appear after that.

Reports say the inquiry – headed by Justice Raymond Zondo – asked the Constitutional Court to intervene.

Aside from finding him guilty of contempt, the Constitutional Court also found out that Mr. Zuma lied many times in a bid to mislead the public and “destroy the rule of law”.

