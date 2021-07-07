Aboboya riders luring our girls with Indomie & impregnating them recklessly - Nana Piabo IV cries

The chief mentioned Indomie and takeaway food as some of the items the men mostly use to lure the girls without any protection against pregnancy or Sexually Transmitted Diseases.

“What is happening right now is that these Pragya and Aboboya riders are using Indomie to entice these vulnerable young girls and impregnating them. We have issued several warnings to these riders but still, nothing is changing. We have deployed several struggles in an attempt to stop this trend but someway somehow the girls go to them.

“…it will interest you to know that these girls are aged between 13 to 16 years,” Nana Piabo IV decried as quoted by 3news.com.

The worried chief reportedly told journalists that the traditional authority tried has initiated every necessary measure including by-laws to alleviate the situation but it is rather worsening.

He bemoaned the lack of cooperation by even parents of the teenagers who he said have left them to their fate to fend for themselves, hence making them vulnerable.

“We have many communal laws especially to guard against certain activities of children but we are not getting the corporation of parents.

“The parents are making things difficult thereby rendering the laws ineffective. For example, we have said that children below 18 years should not attend a funeral and we were expecting parents to help us enforce this but we are not seeing any commitment from them,” Nana Piabo IV said.