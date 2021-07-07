A four-day sex festival full of “screaming and moaning” leaves villagers angry

The participants of the event named Swingathon converged on Grantham at Lincolnshire in England on Friday to have fun.

According to Thesun.co.uk, hot tubs, a naked singer, fetish demos and a Miss and Mr. Swingathon 2021 competition were on offer for kinky guests for a £200 ticket.

The website added that couples could also enjoy adult bouncy castles, a mobile dungeon, a wet t-shirt competition, and sleep in a four-person yurt – all said to be “Covid compliant.”

An areal video of the scene shows participants camped inside tents while going about their activities.

In other news, a woman has threatened to hang herself following the humiliation that has befallen her as a result of a man allegedly raping her and then defiling her primary 5 daughter in addition.

According to Starrfm.com.gh, the man believed to be in his 40s has allegedly defiled a primary five pupil of the Ajumako Essaman Methodist Basic School in the Central Region.

It was after the defilement of the 13-year-old youngster came to light that her mother too disclosed that the same man had raped her.

The victim narrated that the man named Nana Eduah called her under the guise of sending her to buy him foodstuffs only for him to grab and cover her mouth before defiling her.

She reportedly told Kasapa FM’s Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan that Nana Eduah threatened to kill her if she fails to keep the sexual assault secret.

“He gave me money to go and put it in his room and when I went there he came over me and pushed me on his bed and raped me till blood oozed from my vagina and I couldn’t walk home instantly so I waited until evening time before going home,” the victim recounted as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

She disclosed that she and her mother sweep and wash for the accused for a fee, so he took advantage of their situation to sexually assault them.

Her mother has lamented that she cannot bear the shame that Nana Eduah has allegedly afflicted her and the little daughter with.

The heartbroken woman has accused the police in her community of conniving with the suspect to deny justice.

Meanwhile, the police in the area have reportedly asked for a medical report to ascertain whether indeed the little girl was defiled.