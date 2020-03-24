“But for quarantine, some people would have never experienced a 5-star hotel” – Kofi Bentil

Over a thousand Ghanaians who returned from abroad before midnight of Sunday were intercepted at the airport and taken into a mandatory quarantine as directed by President Akufo Addo to help break the chain of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

While some of the people in quarantine have raised concerns about the development and the kind of conditions they claim to be in, others appear to have understood the need to just comply with the directive for the greater good of the country.

Sharing his opinion on the controversy on his Facebook page, Kofi Bentil, one of Ghana’s astute lawyers wrote: “But for quarantine, some people would have never experienced a 5-star hotel...just shurrup and wait”.

However, Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni disagreed with him, saying his comments were unfair to those in quarantine.

“That's unfair, sir. If you were put there against your will under these circumstances, you wouldn't like it. It's better to have your freedom in a one-star hotel than to be confined to a room in a five-star hotel, isolated from your family and asked not to go out. They are coping with restriction and anxiety over their statuses. They are going through a lot. Let's empathize with them and encourage them to stay there for our collective good,” Manasseh wrote.

25 people out of the 185 people in quarantine tested positive to the coronavirus shooting up the confirmed cases from 27 to 52 on Tuesday, March 24.

Testing of the remainder of the people in quarantine continues.