The interesting incident reportedly happened at Cantonments, and the suspect was put before an Accra Circuit Court.

The man identified as Richford Joe Lartey, who is unemployed and homeless was charged with stealing and two counts of causing unlawful damage to which he pleaded guilty.

According to the Ghana News Agency, the court presided over by Adelaide Abui Keddey, remanded him into police custody and deferred his sentence to Monday, November 30.

“Prosecuting, General Sergeant Thomas Sarfo, said the complainant is Samuel Mensah, a site supervisor of Process and Plant Automation Company.

“Sergeant Sarfo said on November 18, this year, the complainant and his team were installing street lights around Mexican Embassy at Cantonments and he parked the company’s blue Toyota with Registration number GR 9043-14 and valued at GH¢40,000 by the roadside.

“Prosecution said suddenly, Mr. Lartey emerged from nowhere, entered the complainant’s car and sped off.

“Prosecution said the complainant raised an alarm and the accused was chased.

“Mr. Lartey drove the complainant’s car through Opeibea and ended up at El-Wak traffic light.

“Prosecution said the accused, however, run into a Police vehicle with Registration number GP 3225 causing extensive damage to the complainant’s vehicle and that of the Police vehicle.

“Mr. Lartey was nabbed and during Police interrogation, he admitted the offence,” said the GNA.

In other news, Nigeria’s Kano State experienced an unusual activity on Friday, November 27 as officials of Hisbah conducted a door-to-door search at Hills and Valley, a holiday and relaxation resort located at Dawakin Kudu, Kano metropolis to reportedly arrest ‘sinners’.

According to SaharaReporters, the staff of the resort were made to take Hisbah personnel around all parts of the building to search for people whose conducts go contrary to the dictates of Islam and the sharia law.

The operatives of the Islamic security outfit reportedly searched all rooms and spaces to detect 'sinners’ in the area for arrest.

The Hisbah group has continued its push for Islamic agenda in the North although some Nigerians have registered their displeasure at their existence and activities.

It was established to enforce Sharia law in some states in the region.

Recently, it banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers, playing of music at social events by disk jockeys and seizing tricycles from riders for adorning them with pictures considered to be obscene and against the tenets of Islam, SaharaReporters reported.