The Director of the Cybercrime Unit and Child Protection Digital and Forensic Laboratory, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gustav Herbert Yankson made this known in an interview with state-owned Ghanaian Times newspaper.

ACP Yankson explained that in June 2020, the Cybercrime Unit at the CID Headquarters identified two Telegram channels namely hotstage and leaks engaging in the publication of nude images online.

According to the police boss, his outfit in collaboration with the National Cyber Security Centre deployed operatives who managed to arrest the main suspects behind the channels at various locations.

Joseph Asante, a level 100 student of an unnamed university was nabbed at his residence at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

READ ALSO: Don’t extend that 'nonsense' to pastors and the church – Pastor warns Stingy Men Association

Also known as, King Pluto, the suspect was alleged to have posted more than 200 nude pictures and videos online before his arrest.

He has been granted police enquiry bail as he faces among others, charges relating to obscenity, child pornography, extortion and illegal possession, knowledge, or use of examination papers.

Ghanaian Times reports that the investigators retrieved WAEC exam materials from the suspect during his arrest.

The Cybercrime Unit at the CID and its allies are still pursuing other accomplices.

The government of Ghana imposed a partial lockdown in late March 2020 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic but it was lifted in April after the rate of infection subsided.

Some miscreants took advantage of the period to engage in extortion and other criminal activities.