Don’t extend that 'nonsense' to pastors and the church – Pastor warns Stingy Men Association

According to the Nigerian pastor identified on Facebook as Goodheart Val Aloysius, while the association continues to gain grounds and expanding in membership each passing day, they should endeavour to exclude pastors and the church if they want to live long.

The Stingy Men Association which is believed to have originated from Nigeria before spreading to other African countries was formed to ensure its members become misers and exercise moderation in giving money to women or avoid giving completely.

Many influential men including lawyers, politicians and people in the entertainment industry have all joined the SMA.

Fearing that the activities of the association might affect the income of pastors and the church, Pastor Aloysius took to social media to ask how the association is ensuring that pastors and the church are spared.

He then proceeded to warn that if the SMA does not exclude pastors and the church from their miserliness, they might suffer dire consequences as a result.

“Hope this ongoing (SMAN) will not be extended to pastors and the ministry? Because to be stingy with your man of God can lead to untimely death. So, be properly guided,” Pastor Goodheart Val Aloysius wrote on Facebook.