Catholic priest faces 6-year jail term for sexual abuse allegedly committed at age 13

In his closing argument to the court, Zannotti claimed that both Gabriele and L.G. (the plaintiff) were boarders at the seminary for young boys who are altar servers in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The plaintiff alleged that he was 13-years-old when his mate, Father Martinelli, seven months older than him, started the sexual harassment.

The prosecution argued that the accused priest abused his position at the seminary to influence the victim into sexual harassment, sometimes making him serve mass with the pope in exchange.

The prosecution went further to accuse Father Radice, then the seminary’s rector of covering up the acts of the accused priest.

“The rector’s behaviour is even more serious because of his role and his obstinacy in covering up facts that were evident to all,” lawyer Zannotti claimed.

Meanwhile, the defence lawyer rejected all the allegations leveled against the young priest.

The alleged act for which Gabriele Martinelli is facing trial allegedly took place between 2007 and 2012 at St. Pius X youth seminary which is not far from Casa Santa Marta, the residence of Pope Francis.

A verdict on the case is expected to be given on the case in October which might see Father Martinelli either jailed or acquitted and discharged.