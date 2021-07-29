Okere DCE’s father jailed 9 years & five months for attacking girlfriend & her mom with acid

According to reports, the convict, Nana Yaw Mante poured the acid on the victims while in their room, leaving them seriously injured. They were hospitalized, treated, and discharged.

His latest crime for which he has been jailed just a few months after the Koforidua Magistrate Court “A” found him guilty and convicted him to a fine of GHC1,200 and ordered him to pay compensation of GHC1000 to the 22-year-old ex-girlfriend. He had filmed and circulated her sexually explicit videos and pictures.

He then signed a bond to be of good behaviour and to stay away from the victim.

While pronouncing the sentence on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the Presiding Judge of Koforidua Circuit Court “B”, Her Honour Mercy Addei Kotei stated that the convict’s previous conviction contributed to the harshness of the latest punishment.

Interestingly, the convict begged the court to be sent to either Nsawam Prison or Ankaful Prison.