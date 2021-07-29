RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Okere DCE’s father jailed 9 years & five months for attacking girlfriend & her mom with acid

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The biological father of the Okere District Chief Executive has been sentenced to 9 years and five months imprisonment for throwing acid on his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend and her mother.

Okere DCE’s father jailed 9 years & five months for attacking girlfriend & her mom with acid
Okere DCE’s father jailed 9 years & five months for attacking girlfriend & her mom with acid

The Koforidua Circuit Court “B” Presided by Her Honour Mercy Addei Kotei found the 54-year-old businessman guilty of the offence which he committed at Awukugua-Akuapem in the Okere District in the Eastern region in December 2020.

Recommended articles

According to reports, the convict, Nana Yaw Mante poured the acid on the victims while in their room, leaving them seriously injured. They were hospitalized, treated, and discharged.

His latest crime for which he has been jailed just a few months after the Koforidua Magistrate Court “A” found him guilty and convicted him to a fine of GHC1,200 and ordered him to pay compensation of GHC1000 to the 22-year-old ex-girlfriend. He had filmed and circulated her sexually explicit videos and pictures.

He then signed a bond to be of good behaviour and to stay away from the victim.

READ ALSO: Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

www.instagram.com

While pronouncing the sentence on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the Presiding Judge of Koforidua Circuit Court “B”, Her Honour Mercy Addei Kotei stated that the convict’s previous conviction contributed to the harshness of the latest punishment.

Interestingly, the convict begged the court to be sent to either Nsawam Prison or Ankaful Prison.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians on social media have said that the sentence is too lenient considering the gravity of the crime.

Blaqbonez- I will choose 'Sex over Love'. |Pulse Uncut

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video of Izuchukwu reading his suicide note before shooting himself emerges

Video of Izuchukwu reading his suicide note before shooting himself emerges

Little boy makes ATM that dispenses cash (video)

Little boy makes ATM that dispenses cash (video)

Lady walks into lover’s room unannounced, meets him ‘grinding’ her friend seriously

Lady walks into lover’s room unannounced, meets him ‘grinding’ her friend seriously

'Rasta' man’s 'ungodly' dance moves bring church service to a halt (video)

'Rasta' man’s romantic dance moves bring church service to a halt (video)