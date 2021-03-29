Court dissolves pastor & pregnant wife’s marriage after he caught her in bed with another man

“I caught Mariam in bed with another man when she was just four months pregnant. I was angry with her but we settled the matter. The man also laid claims to the baby.”

“But after medical reports revealed that the date given by the man proved him wrong about the date of the pregnancy, I accepted her back,” he said.

However, Mariam resumed her extramarital relationship with her illicit lover.

“My lord, I caught her trying to elope with that same man. Mariam is wayward,” Abdulrasheed Olalere told the court.

Mariam who didn’t deny trying to elope with her boyfriend accused her now ex-husband of being irresponsible and uncaring, a situation she claimed pushed her into seeking companionship with another man.