Cow walks majestically into hospital ward as if it’s on inspection tour (video)

One Aproko Doctor posted the video on Twitter, and it shows the cow walking into the facility and going round.

A man believed to be a patient is seen waking up swiftly and screaming in an attempt to drive out the cow but the animal ignored him and continued its ‘inspection’.

Fortunately, most of the beds in the ward were empty so the presence of the cow did not cause as much commotion as it would have if the place was filled with patients and hospital staff.