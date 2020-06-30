Crying woman storms court, saying Chief Justice has neglected a child she has with him (video)

The dramatic development happened at Milimani law Courts in Kenya’s capital Nairobi where the poor woman claimed that she had explored all means to get Chief Justice David Maraga to be responsible for the child’s upkeep but he refused to honour invitations by even legally established institutions.

The lady identified as Mary Kwamboka Onyancha claimed that after Maraga sired a child with her, he became evasive and left her with the parenting burden.

Crying woman storms court, saying Chief Justice has neglected a child she has with him

According to her, she met the CJ in 2013 during a church function where they started a romantic relationship that resulted in a child but the head of the Judiciary of the Eastern African country has refused to help in parenting the child.

"I met Maraga in 2013 when we became friends and had an affair. Now, I have a six-year-old daughter. I have been filing cases every now and then. He was even summoned by the children's department and he refused to honour. I just want him to come and take responsibility for the child. I am tired," she said.

She told newsmen outside the courts that Maraga used to take her to luxurious places where he made her believe that he was a lonely man since his wife was not always available for him.

Mary Kwamboka Onyancha carried along a bunch of documents including a birth certificate which showed that the child in question was born on April 21, 2014, at Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

In her demands, contained in the unstamped court documents, she wants the judge to be providing KSh 160,000 monthly for the child's upkeep. The money includes KSh 41,000 for school fees per term, KSh 45, 000 for rent, KSh 20,000 for medical cover, KSh 20,000 for food, KSh 5,000 for clothing and KSh 10,000 for a nanny, Tuko.co.ke reports.

The news website further reports that another document claimed that the CJ had been summoned to the Makadara District Children's office on Monday, March 23, to talk about the dispute.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice David Maraga has rubbished Mary Kwamboka Onyancha’s claim, saying the whole drama witnessed at the courts was stage-managed and sponsored by the Deep State.

His lawyers, led by Danstan Omari, claimed that the birth certificate presented by the woman was fake and generic.

"There is no registrar of births by the name Shamwati in the whole country. Neither has there been an officer called N.P Otieno in the Nairobi office which means the certificate is generated," said Omari.

Maraga’s legal team further claimed that the “stage-managed” incident was just part of an already ongoing attempts to taint his image and make him lose the high office of the Chief Justice.

“They began with erecting a poster on Thika Road purporting the CJ was having love affairs with judges, that did not push the chief justice to retire or retire. A petition was filed to push for a similar course which is still pending in court. The third attempt has been this matter which has not even been filed but dramatised so that the name of the CJ is eroded," said Omar.