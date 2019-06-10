A four-member gang of daredevil armed robbers reportedly engaged in exchange of fire with officers of Nigeria’s Imo State police command at Orji, Owerri after a pastor they were chasing from the bank ran to the police station for refuge.

According to reports, one Pastor G.E Nsofor of Holiness Evangelist Church in Amankuta Mbieri had gone to the bank to withdraw money, but on his way home, he realised that the said robbers were chasing him, hence he decided to take refuge at the police station.

However, the determined criminals still followed the man of God to the police station because they wouldn’t’ let their criminal efforts go in vain. They then engaged in a shootout with the police until one of them dropped dead.

It was after seeing their colleague die that the remaining three who also sustained gunshot wounds fled for their lives.

Below is a short video of the police station and how people thronged to the scene: