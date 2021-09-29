Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

It is believed that the discount is meant to motivate more people to verify the paternity of their children, a move which has sent shivers down the spines of some people.

”A new DNA Laboratory is opening in Lekki on October 18 and will be offering a whopping 75% discount on DNA Paternity tests for one month as a promo. I signed a publicity contract with the M.D today. Many families in Nigeria will not wear the same colour of Aso ebi this December.

“All the way from Northern Ireland, the retired Medical Doctor read about the high rate of paternity fraud in Nigeria and brought his life savings to come and plant in Lekki. Nigerian Billionaires don’t know how to take advantage of the bad things in this country.”

Then, just hours after the declaration, Dr. Penking returned to Twitter to reveal that some people warned him to stop advertising the DNA laboratory or lose his life.

"Can you even believe that I’ve received life threats to stop talking about the new DNA Paternity test laboratory launching in Lekki at 75% discount? Paternity fraud in Nigeria is deeper than you can ever imagine. I myself knew it was bad but I didn’t know it was this bad? My God!

“Even if this is the last tweet I will ever make about this, Dear Nigerian men, you owe yourselves the duty to find out whether that child under your care is really your blood. Even if you can’t afford for all, do it for your first child at least. You owe yourself this.

“Don’t allow anybody to guilt-trip you that it’s lack of trust. It’s not lack of trust. It is called “being double sure”. Many men trusted their partners 100% but found out by accident when they were trying to process foreign citizenship for their children.

“Please save yourself such embarrassment and unnecessary waste of funds. Confirm early. Every child should be taken care of by his father or if taken care of by another man, with his consent.

Judging from where we are in Nigeria, as a man living in Nigeria, I think it is safe to say that your first child is not yours until proven otherwise. You owe yourself and your lineage the proof,” Dr. Penking wrote on Twitter.