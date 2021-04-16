I almost became Reverend Father but I impregnated my girlfriend – Dr. Dominic Ayine reveals

The former Deputy Attorney-General said this on PM Express Personality Profile with JoyNews’ Ayisha Ibrahim.
Member of Parliament for Bolga East constituency, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine has disclosed that his ambition while growing up was to become a Reverend Father but that never happened because he accidentally impregnated a lady just a few months to entering the seminary.
Pulse Ghana
According to the National Democratic Congress MP, his ambition to become a priest was influenced by his association with a catholic priest while he was young.
He decided to enter the priesthood vocation while at Notre Dame Minor Secondary School in the Upper East Region in a bid to become a Reverend Father, Myjoyonline.com reported.
However, having put his girlfriend in a family way while at the age of 20 stopped him from pursuing the priestly ambition.
“I actually wanted to become a catholic priest and that was the only thing I wanted but before I could complete Lower Six, my girlfriend gave birth to my first son. I experimented and the whole experiment went wrong and he was born. I told myself that if being a priest is actually a calling, then this is a sign from God that I should not become one. So that was how my priestly ambitions ended,” he is quoted as saying.
In the absence of becoming a priest, Dr. Dominic Ayine decided to become a lawyer, a profession that has earned him a lot of prestige.
“I was left with no option but to become a lawyer,” he added.
