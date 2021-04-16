I almost became Reverend Father but I impregnated my girlfriend – Dr. Dominic Ayine reveals

According to the National Democratic Congress MP, his ambition to become a priest was influenced by his association with a catholic priest while he was young.

He decided to enter the priesthood vocation while at Notre Dame Minor Secondary School in the Upper East Region in a bid to become a Reverend Father, Myjoyonline.com reported.

However, having put his girlfriend in a family way while at the age of 20 stopped him from pursuing the priestly ambition.

“I actually wanted to become a catholic priest and that was the only thing I wanted but before I could complete Lower Six, my girlfriend gave birth to my first son. I experimented and the whole experiment went wrong and he was born. I told myself that if being a priest is actually a calling, then this is a sign from God that I should not become one. So that was how my priestly ambitions ended,” he is quoted as saying.

In the absence of becoming a priest, Dr. Dominic Ayine decided to become a lawyer, a profession that has earned him a lot of prestige.