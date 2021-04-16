RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

I almost became Reverend Father but I impregnated my girlfriend – Dr. Dominic Ayine reveals

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Member of Parliament for Bolga East constituency, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine has disclosed that his ambition while growing up was to become a Reverend Father but that never happened because he accidentally impregnated a lady just a few months to entering the seminary.

Dr. Dominic Ayine: I almost became Reverend Father but I impregnated my girlfriend

Pulse Ghana

The former Deputy Attorney-General said this on PM Express Personality Profile with JoyNews’ Ayisha Ibrahim.

Recommended articles

According to the National Democratic Congress MP, his ambition to become a priest was influenced by his association with a catholic priest while he was young.

He decided to enter the priesthood vocation while at Notre Dame Minor Secondary School in the Upper East Region in a bid to become a Reverend Father, Myjoyonline.com reported.

READ ALSO: Woman arrested for spending $1.2 million wrongly paid into her account on new luxury car

However, having put his girlfriend in a family way while at the age of 20 stopped him from pursuing the priestly ambition.

“I actually wanted to become a catholic priest and that was the only thing I wanted but before I could complete Lower Six, my girlfriend gave birth to my first son. I experimented and the whole experiment went wrong and he was born. I told myself that if being a priest is actually a calling, then this is a sign from God that I should not become one. So that was how my priestly ambitions ended,” he is quoted as saying.

In the absence of becoming a priest, Dr. Dominic Ayine decided to become a lawyer, a profession that has earned him a lot of prestige.

“I was left with no option but to become a lawyer,” he added.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]