Woman arrested for spending $1.2 million wrongly paid into her account on new luxury car

In January this year, she opened an account with Charles Schwab & Co, which reportedly installed “enhancements” to the software used to transfer assets.

Kelyn Spadoni’s troubles began when Schwab intended to transfer $82.56 into her Fidelity Brokerage Services account, but ended up sending $1,205,619 instead.

It is reported that when a reclaim request was sent by Schwab the next day to the institution that handles the money mistakenly sent to Spadoni’s account, a “CASH NOT AVAILABLE” feedback was received.

Charles Schwab & Co filed a complaint with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and a criminal investigation was opened.

It was through the investigation that it came to light that Spadoni had used at least $48,000 of the money to buy a 2021 Hyundai Genesis sport utility vehicle.

Detectives were ultimately able to retrieve about 75 percent of what was accidentally given to Spadoni.

She has been charged with theft valued at over $25,000, bank fraud, and illegal transmission of monetary funds.

Aside from that, she has been fired from her job as a 911 dispatcher for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office where she had been working for over four years, reports say.

Then, Schwab has gone further to sue her for evading its efforts to recover the money mistakenly paid to her.

According to the company, Spadoni has breached an agreement in the contract its contract with her which states that if a client receives an overpayment of funds, that person is required to return the full amount.